3 boys drown in pond in Jharkhand's Koderma

Koderma, Jul 8 (PTI) Three boys drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said on Tuesday.

The three boys, aged between 12 and 19, went to bath at the pond in the Chandwara police station area on Monday afternoon but didn't return home till late evening, they said.

A search was started for them after their families informed the police, Chandwara police station in-charge Arvind Kumar said.

"Two bodies were recovered on Monday evening, while one body was found today," he said.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Ansari (19), Shahbaz Ansari (12) and Arbaaz Ansari (12), police said. PTI CORR SAN SOM