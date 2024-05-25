3 boys drown in river in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 25 (PTI) Three boys, including two brothers drowned while bathing in Garra river here on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said, "Some minor boys of Parsania village had gone to bathe in Garra river in the afternoon. Three of them were swept away in the water while bathing." Some villagers rushed to save the boys and recovered their bodies from the river. They informed the police about the incident.

"The deceased minors were identified as Shivam 10, his brother Harendra 12, and their cousin Shishupal (11)," said the officer.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination. PTI COR CDN CDN SKY SKY