3 brothers among 5 killed in road accident in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 12 (PTI) Five persons, including three brothers, were killed after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a car near Dholera town in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Sandheda village around 3 pm, in which three others were injured, a Dholera police station official said.

"A speeding SUV collided with a car coming from the opposite direction on a highway connecting Ahmedabad to Bhavnagar. A total of six men were travelling in the SUV, while two women were in the car when the accident occurred," the official said.

Of them, three brothers and their cousin from the SUV, who were on their way back to Ahmedabad from Bhavnagar, died in the accident. The fifth victim - a woman - was going towards Bhavnagar in the car, he said.

As soon as the Dholera police were informed about the incident, they rushed to the spot and started relief and rescue work, the official added.

The injured persons were admitted to a Bhavnagar-based hospital, he said, adding that a probe was underway, the official said. PTI KA NP