3 brothers drown in Ganga in UP's Amroha; search on

Amroha (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Three brothers were washed away while bathing in the Ganga River here at Tigridham Ghat, an officer said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Omkar, 27, Bunty, 23, and Anuj, 18, all residents of Amroha city, entered the river on the day of their nephew's mundan.

They went missing leaving behind their clothes at the ghat.

"Teams of SDRF and local divers are engaged in the search, but no success has been achieved so far," Mandi Dhanora Circle Officer Anjali Kataria said.

Authorities said heavy discharge from upstream reservoirs has caused a strong current in the river, leading to an increase in drowning incidents.