3 BSF personnel dead, 9 injured as bus carrying troops falls into gorge in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) At least three BSF troopers were killed, while nine others injured when a bus carrying the forces' personnel for election duty met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

A hired bus carrying BSF jawans for election duty for the second phase of assembly polls fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in Budgam district of central Kashmir, the officials said.

Around a dozen jawans were injured in the accident, who were rushed to a hospital, they said.

However, three troopers have succumbed to the injuries, while others are being treated upon, they added. PTI SSB RPA