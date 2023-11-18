3 cadaveric organs donated in last 36 hours at Delhi AIIMS trauma centre

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Three cadaveric organs were donated within 36 hours at the JPN apex trauma centre in AIIMS Delhi, doctors said on Saturday.

Advertisment

This is the 12th organ such donation at the AIIMS trauma centre this year. Cadaveric organ donation is taking organs from brain dead people.

The youngest donor was a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who had suffered from brain death after a fall from the third-floor balcony of her house, said Dr Rima Dada, professor in charge of media cell.

Her organs were retrieved by multidisciplinary team of AIIMS and cardiothoracic surgeons from Chennai. This will give a new lease of life to two children. The recipient will be an 8-month-old child from Chennai who has dilated cardiomyopathya, a congenital cardiac condition. A green corridor was created by AIIMS Organ Retreival Banking Organisation (ORBO) team for the same to expedite the transfer of heart from Delhi to Chennai. Both kidneys from the child will be transplanted on another child on Saturday.

Advertisment

She becomes the youngest child to donate her heart at AIIMS trauma centre so far. She is also probably the youngest in Delhi-NCR to donate her heart, Dr Dada said.

In two more donations that happened in the last 36 hours, a total of five people were transplanted with kidney and liver in different hospitals of Delhi-NCR in accordance with the allocation policy of National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Successful organ donation and transplantation requires coordinated effort of large number of doctors and paramedics involving neurosurgeons, anesthetists, intensivists, surgical team from various departments, counsellors, and ORBO and NOTTO who are responsible for allocation as per the waiting list. PTI PLB SKY SKY