3 cancer care initiatives launched at Aster Cancer Conclave 2024

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) Three initiatives to tackle cancer - Precision Oncology Clinics, the Aster Cancer Grid, and Onco Collect - were launched at the Aster Cancer Conclave 2024 held in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The conclave, attended by leading national and international oncologists, researchers, and industry experts, highlighted the latest advancements in cancer care and treatment.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare that organised the conclave said the newly launched initiatives aim to revolutionise cancer care by offering personalised, data-driven, and research-based treatments, emphasising genomic approaches to improve patient outcomes.

"This collective effort aims to establish India as a global leader in cancer research and treatment through cutting-edge innovation and strategic partnerships," he added.

Precision Oncology Clinics will focus on cancer care aligned with the genomic profile of the patient, said Dr Somashekhar S P, Global Director of Aster International Institute of Oncology and Chairman of Medical Advisory Board, Aster DM Healthcare.

According to him, this is a departure from the commonly used treatment approaches in which cancer patients are treated uniformly based on the disease condition.

The Aster Cancer Grid will enable collaborative research, and multi-centre clinical trials and standardise cancer care as well as will aggregate data from all Aster Hospitals, said Dr Zeba Moopen, Non-Executive Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

"The network's collaboration with international research centres will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices on a global scale and lead the way for joint funding applications, grant opportunities and funded research initiatives in cancer," said Dr Moopen.

The Onco Collect Software by Dr Ramesh Nimmagadda Cancer Foundation will be installed in all Aster Hospitals in Bengaluru, said Dr C N Patil, HOD and Lead Consultant - Medical Oncology & Haemato-Oncology, Aster Whitefield Hospital.

According to him, Onco Collect is an advanced system that tracks patients' treatment outcomes in real time and modify their treatment plans whenever necessary. PTI JR ADB