3 chargesheeted in crypto investment fraud in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) Three persons were chargesheeted in a cryptocurrency investment fraud case in Jammu city, officials said on Monday.

They allegedly lured victims on the pretext of offering high returns through crypto coin investments.

The case was registered on a complaint by Riaz Ahmed Zargar, who alleged that he and his relatives were cheated of Rs 6.3 lakh, they said.

The accused have been identified as Bhagwati Sharana Diwedi of Ayodhya, Syed Riaz Ahmed of Doda, and Avtar Singh Khalsa of Jammu, they added.

A preliminary inquiry by Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) suggested substantial evidence of fraud, leading to registration of FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The investigation was conducted by Inspector Jaleel Kitchloo and a challan has been filed before the competent court for judicial proceedings, they said. PTI AB SKY SKY