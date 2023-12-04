3 children die in fire in hut

Firozabad (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Three children were killed in a fire in Khadit village in the Jasrana Police Station area, police said on Monday. The children were sleeping in their hut in the Dera Banjara area when it caught fire late Saturday night.

Shakil, their father, tried to save the children but lost two of them to fire. The third succumbed in a hospital later.

Shakil, who too received critical burn injuries, is under treatment in a hospital in Agra, SP Rural Ranvijay Singh said. The three siblings were Saamna, 7, Anees, 4, and two-year-old Reshma.

Anees and Reshma died on the spot, while Saamana died in a Firozabad hospital, Singh said. Sub Divisional Magistrate (Jasrana) Adesh Kumar Sagar said, according to a report given by the Block Development Officer, Shakil's wife was allotted a house under Prime Minister Awas Yojna in the 2022-23 fiscal, but since the house was unfinished, the family was staying in a hut.

Shakil and his wife Mamjadi were sleeping in the hut when they woke up to find it in flames and tried to save the children. District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar said that relief from the Disaster Relief Fund is being provided to the family.

A team led by SDM Jasrana has been formed to investigate the incident. PTI COR SAB SNS VN VN