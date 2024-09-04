3 children die in wall collapse at brick kiln in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Three children were killed when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them while they were talking shelter during a heavy rain in Panchkula on Wednesday, police said.

The oldest of the three was a seven-year-old girl, the other two were boys -- each aged 5 and 2.5 years, they said.

According to the police, the children were playing near the brick kiln where their parents worked as labourers, when it started raining.

The children took shelter standing close to a wall, which suddenly collapsed, trapping them under debris, Raipur Rani Station House Officer Sukhbir Singh said. The three children were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, Singh said.

The officer said the victims' parents hail from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and have been staying in Panchkula district for the last 15 years.