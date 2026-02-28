3 children drown in pond while fishing in Jharkhand's Koderma

Koderma/Medininagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Three children allegedly drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Saturday, police said.

The children had gone to catch fish in the pond in Kosmadih village in the Jainagar police station area when they ventured into deep water and drowned.

"We have recovered the bodies. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Sunday," Jainagar's officer-in-charge Umanth Singh said.

In Palamu district, two minor sisters died after falling into an open well in Manandohar village in the Naudiha Bazar police station area, police said.

The incident happened when the two sisters, along with their cousin, were passing near the uncovered well and allegedly slipped into it, they said.

The third child was rescued alive and is undergoing treatment at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), they added. PTI RPS COR SOM