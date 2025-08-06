3 children drown in river Ganga in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Aug 5 (PTI) Three children drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said on Tuesday, adding that two children who were saved from drowning are undergoing treatment.

DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that in the afternoon village head of Mansaita informed the Tharwai police station about the incident.

He said that NDRF and SDRF teams reached the spot and rescued three children - Aman Pal (8), Shivam (15) and Rajan Pal (17). The condition of Aman Pal and Shivam is normal, while Rajan was declared dead by the doctors.

Gunawat said that Utkarsh Pal (14) and Lucky alias Abhishek (15) drowned in the river. Their bodies have been recovered and sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out. PTI RAJ KIS MNK MNK