Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Three children drowned in a water tank in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Junda Khedi village under Kunwaria police station area. The children fell into the tank while bathing and drowned, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Narayanlal (9), his sister Pooja (6) and their relative Narendra (8). The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, police said. PTI SDA NB NB