3 children killed, 2 injured as poolcar falls into pond in West Bengal's Howrah

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Three children died and two others suffered injuries when the poolcar in which they were returning home from school fell into a pond at Uluberia in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Bahira in Uluberia when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the pond, they said.

"The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead. Two others are undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

The driver has been detained and the vehicle was impounded, he said. PTI SCH RBT