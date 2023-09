Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Three children were killed after a mud wall fell on them at Bishnupur in Bankura district of West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened around 6.30am when the children, aged between 3 and 7 years, were buried under the debris of the mud wall, a senior officer of Bankura district said.

The children were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared them "brought dead", he added. PTI SCH MNB