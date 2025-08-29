3 children rescued after wall collapses in Delhi’s Mandawali amid heavy rain

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Three children have been rescued by locals and a PCR team after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Friday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A DFS officer said they received a call about the incident at 1 pm, after which five fire tenders were pressed into service.

"Before our team could reach the spot, locals and a PCR unit pulled out three children from the debris, who have been rushed to a nearby hospital," the officer said. PTI BM SMV ARI