3 CIDCO staffers among 4 held for bribery in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) The ACB has arrested three staffers of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and another person for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from a housing society secretary in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

The 54-year-old complainant, who is the secretary of a cooperative housing society in Vashi, had a dispute with some other elected members of his society's managing committee.

He and the other members had submitted applications to the deputy registrar of cooperative societies, CIDCO, to dissolve the managing committee while claiming irregularities, Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau's Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke said.

To get the result in favour of the complainant, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from him but later lowered the amount to Rs 3.5 lakh, the official said.

After a probe into the complaint, the ACB on Wednesday laid a trap and arrested an office assistant, a cooperative officer and a peon working at the joint registrar's office, as well as another person in connection with the bribery, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR GK