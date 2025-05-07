National

3 civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan army across LoC, IB

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Three civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir last night, defence sources said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army is responding to the firing in a proportionate manner, they said.

During the intervening night of May 6 and 7, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling, from posts across the LoC and IB opposite Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing and shelling, they said.

