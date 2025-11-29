3 co-accused granted bail in sexual assault case involving Chaitanyananda Saraswati

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to three co-accused in a sexual assault case involving Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

Judicial Magistrate Animesh kumar was hearing the bail application filed by the three accused -- Kajal, Bhawna and Shweta -- who were chargesheeted in the case without arrest.

The court asked all three to furnish a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each and posted the matter for further proceedings on December 2.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 16 students at a private management institute in southwest Delhi, was arrested from Agra on September 27.

The self-styled godman, who is also the former chairman of the management institute, is in judicial custody over allegations that he molested several women.

The court also issued a production warrant against Saraswati in another case related to using a fake diplomatic number plate.

Saraswati will be produced in court on December 2. PTI SKM MDB ARI