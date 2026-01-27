3 coaches of Seoni-Betul passenger train get detached in MP's Chhindwara; no casualties

Chhindwara, Jan 27 (PTI) Three coaches of a special passenger train got detached near Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday possibly due to a technical fault, but no commuter was injured in the incident, a Railway official said.

The official said the incident occurred when the Seoni-Betul passenger train reached Char Phatak, a short distance from Chhindwara station, under the Nagpur division of the South East Central Railway.

Chhindwara Station Master Hemraj Meena said the passenger train departed from Chhindwara for Betul at its scheduled time at around 8 am.

As the train was gaining speed near Char Phatak, three coaches full of passengers suddenly got uncoupled from the engine with a loud bang, he stated.

A passenger said many travellers reported feeling a sudden jolt, and a loud noise briefly created a panic-like situation on the train.

Meena said due to the train's slow speed, there were no casualties and all passengers were safe.

He stated that as soon as information about the coach detachment was received, about a dozen Railway staffers from technical, engineering, and operations departments were sent to the spot.

Meena said staff immediately began repairs and reconnected the coaches after safety checks.

The Chhindwara Station Master stated that preliminary investigations suggested a technical fault in the coupling system.

He said the train resumed its onward journey after about half an hour.

An investigation will be carried out into the coach separation episode, said another Railway official. PTI COR MAS RSY