3 Congress turncoats lose assembly polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP may have won the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Sunday, but three Congress turncoats lost the polls.

However, two BJP turncoats won Dholpur and Kishangarh seats in the state.

Girraj Singh Malinga, sitting Congress MLA from Bari who switched over to BJP, lost the seat to Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Jaswant Singh Gurjar by a margin of 27,424 votes.

Hours before the Congress announced the ticket for Bari seat on November 5, Malinga joined the BJP and was given the ticket.

Last year, Malinga was accused of thrashing two engineers of the electricity department. One of the engineers who belongs to the Dalit community is bedridden for one year.

Similarly, former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, who also joined the BJP and contested from Nagaur, lost to her Congress rival Harendra Mirdha by a margin of 14,620 votes.

Shivcharan Singh Kushwah, who contested the 2018 assembly elections from Dholpur seat as Congress candidate, joined the BJP and got the ticket. He was defeated by Congress candidate Shobharani Kushwah.

Shobharani Kushwah, sitting Dholpur MLA, was expelled from the BJP last year for cross voting in Rajya Sabha elections.

Shobharani Kushwah won the seat with a margin of 16789 votes by defeating BSP candidate Ritesh Sharma. Shivcharan Singh Kushwah secured third position.

Shobharani Kushwah is the sister-in-law of Shivcharan Singh Kushwah.

At the same time, BJP turncoat Vikash Choudhary won the Kishangarh seat.

BJP denied him ticket and fielded Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary in Kishangarh.

Vikash Choudhary defeated independent candidate Suresh Tak with a margin of 3620 votes. PTI SDA AG KVK KVK