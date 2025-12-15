3 convicted for murder of Bengal councillor

Barasat, Dec 15 (PTI) A court in West Bengal’s Barrackpore on Monday convicted three people for killing a councillor of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district.

Sanjib Pandit, Amit Pandit and Ziarul Mandal were convicted by the SDJM Court, Barrackpore, for the murder of Anupam Dutta, councillor of ward number 8 of the civic body in the city’s northern fringes, on March 13, 2022.

The court would declare the quantum of punishment on December 17.

Dutta was shot dead in the crowded Agarpara North Station Road, and his killing led to massive protests in the area in subsequent days.

Local MLA Nirmal Ghosh had led a series of protests on B T Road and Tentultala More during March 2022, demanding the arrest of the assailants.

Police arrested one person based on CCTV footage, and nabbed two others after interrogating him.

Dutta's wife became the councilor following his death.

A large crowd from his ward, including many waving TMC flags, had on Monday assembled in front of the court premises, demanding strict punishment for the culprits.