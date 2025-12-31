3 convicts escape from Hazaribag jail in Jharkhand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 31 (PTI) Three prisoners escaped from the Hazaribag Central Jail in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when the three convicts, identified as Jeetendra Rajwar, Rahul Rajwar and Dolo Bhuiyan, had broken the railings and jumped the boundary wall of the jail, a senior officer said.

They hail from Dhanbad and had been convicted in a POCSO case.

"The matter was detected during counting on Wednesday morning by the jail superintendent. The authorities immediately alerted the Dhanbad police about their escape," Hazaribag (headquarters) sub-divisional police officer Amit Kumar Anand said.

Inspector General (IG) prison Sudarshan Mandal rushed to Hazaribag to investigate the matter.

"A probe is being carried out, and action will be taken against those personnel in case of any dereliction of duty," the officer said.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said a preliminary probe revealed that the convicts had broken the railings and jumped the boundary wall.

"Raids are being carried out. A case has been registered in this connection at the Lohsinghna Police Station as the jail falls under its limits," the SP told PTI.

In June, three Bangladeshis had escaped from the detention centre on the central jail campus in Hazaribag and were later arrested from various locations.

Two women were arrested from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, bordering Bangladesh, while one person was apprehended from Dhanbad railway station. PTI CORR ANB BDC