3 cops held after ‘suspicious substances’ found at traffic post in JK

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Three traffic policemen have been taken into custody after “suspicious substances’’ were recovered from their post near the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Udhampur district, an official said on Wednesday.

While the police did not elaborate on what the substances were, locals who protested outside the traffic post late on Tuesday night claimed that the policemen were cooking meat.

"Chenani police received a complaint that some people had noticed some suspicious substances at a traffic police post near the Chenani-Nashri tunnel," Udhampur SSP Nagpure Amod Ashok said.

Following the incident, hundreds of people gathered at the scene and staged a protest, the police said.

"The suspicious substances were seized in the presence of a magistrate, a veterinary doctor and witnesses from the public. The samples have been sent for testing," the SSP said.

He added that action will be taken based on the report.