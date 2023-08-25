3 cops injured in stone pelting by mob in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, Aug 25 (PTI) Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured after a group of 30-40 people hurled stones at them when they were taking a Nuh violence suspect for questioning on Friday, police here said.

The incident took place when a team of three policemen led by sub-inspector Vineet went to village Singaar here, they said.

When the policemen were going to sit in the vehicle with the suspect, a group of 30-40 people started pelting stones at them, they said.

The injured policemen were admitted to the Punhana community health centre, police said.

Later, additional police force was called in and police nabbed nine persons, including five women, in connection with the incident, they said.

A case was registered at Bichhor police station, police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob on July 31. PTI COR CHS VSD NB