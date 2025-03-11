3 cops suspended, SHO shifted to Police Lines for scribe's murder in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) Three policemen have been suspended while an SHO has been shifted to the Police Lines in connection with the murder of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra, station house officer (SHO) of Maholi, Vinod Mishra, has been sent to the Police Lines, while Padarkha outpost in-charge Satish Chandra and two constables -- Rajkumar and Narendra Mohan -- have been suspended for negligence in the journalist's murder case.

Action can be initiated against more officers in the case, the SP said, adding that instructions have been given to expedite the probe.

Bajpai (35) was shot dead in broad daylight near the Hempur railway crossing on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Sitapur on March 8.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on the scribe when he was crossing an overbridge on his bike. Twenty-five people, including four revenue officials, have been detained by police so far for questioning.

Police are looking at multiple angles besides scanning Bajpai's mobile phone and CCTV footage from the crime scene, the SP said.

The culprits will be arrested soon, he added. PTI COR NAV ARI