3 cousin brothers drown in rainwater-filled pit in MP’s Shivpuri district

Shivpuri (MP), Sep 28 (PTI) Three cousin brothers, aged between 4 and 8, drowned while playing in a pit filled with rainwater in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on the outskirts of Padora village under Kolaras police station limits, some five km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vijay Yadav said that the cousins – Neeraj (8), Sanjay (6) and Veer (4) – were playing with friends in a natural cavity where rainwater had accumulated when they started to sink.

After being alerted by other kids, villagers rushed to the spot and pulled out the three boys. However, the cousins had died by then, the police official added. PTI COR ADU NR