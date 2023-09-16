3 cow smugglers arrested after encounter with police in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Three suspected cow smugglers were arrested after a brief encounter with police in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

One of the accused suffered bullet injuries in his leg and the remaining two were injured after they fell into a pit while trying to flee, the police said.

The accused were identified as Sajid Meo (32), Mohammad Raees Meo (24) and Irfan Meo (28).

Four bovine animals were freed during the operation that took place on Saturday morning under Sadar police station of Dausa.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said the Sadar police station received information late Friday night that the cow smugglers were coming towards Nangal Bairsi in Dausa in a Haryana registered vehicle loaded with cows.

A special police team tried to stop the vehicle last night. When the driver tried to reverse the vehicle in an attempt to avoid the police, it got stuck in the mud. The smugglers got down and fired at the police and ran away.

A quick response team was called to nab the smugglers.

Police teams surrounded the area and searched for the accused. After a search of 6-7 hours, at around 7:30 am on Saturday morning, the police spotted the trio hiding in the fields.

One of the accused opened fire on the police with a country-made pistol prompting the police team to retaliate in which one accused, Sajid, got bullet injuries in his leg. PTI SDA SMN SMN