3 cow smugglers arrested from Baghpat after police encounter

Baghpat (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Three alleged cow smugglers were arrested here on Friday following a police encounter in which one of them was injured, officials said. A policeman also sustained injuries in the encounter, they said.

The encounter happened in the forest of Bhaupura under Doghat police station area early on Friday morning.

They opened fire in an attempt to escape injuring the policeman. Police fired back and one of the trio was hit with a bullet.

Two cows, a car, a pistol and cartridges have been recovered from their possession, police said.

Baraut Circle Officer Yuvraj Singh said Doghat police had an encounter with cow smugglers while checking in the forest of Bhaupura. When they saw that they were surrounded by police, they started firing at the police in which a policeman was injured.

In retaliatory firing by police, a cow smuggler Gulfam was injured in his leg, he said. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY