3 crime branch cops arrested for taking Rs 25,000 bribe from junk goods dealer in Faridabad

Faridabad, Sep 2 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Faridabad arrested three cops of the crime branch red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a dealer of junk goods, promising to not arrest him in a case of theft, said an official.

The three cops posted at Faridabad Police Crime Branch, Sector 65 allegedly took the dealer's father for "interrogation", claiming that he took stolen goods from a thief and sold them from his shop.

An FIR was registered against EASI Sanjay Kumar, head constables Khalid and Farukh under Section 7 of the Anti-Corruption Act at ACB, Faridabad. They were arrested on Monday, ACB officials said.

The junk dealer, in his complaint, said that he has a shop just below his house. On Monday morning, some police personnel of crime branch, Sector 65 came to his shop in plain clothes in a white Bolero car.

They allegedly told his father that there are stolen iron goods in his junk shop and they have caught a thief who has revealed that he sells the stolen iron goods to his father.

"Saying this, the police personnel took my father with them, claiming they needed him for interrogation. I informed all this to my father's friend Hafiz Khan.

"After which I, along with Hafiz Khan went to crime unit, sector 65, where the three policemen demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from his father for not arresting him in any theft case. Despite repeated requests, they asked me to bring a bribe of Rs 25,000 and then I approached the ACB," he said in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, a team of ACB laid a trap and arrested all three policemen from the crime unit office red handed on Monday while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. "We are questioning the accused," said a senior official of ACB, Faridabad.