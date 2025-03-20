3 criminals held after gunfight in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Three criminals were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi’s Rohini area, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a trap on Pansali Road in Begampur to nab the three history-sheeters -- Govind alias Kohli (33), Krishna alias Kinha, and Daud alias Sameer, they said.

They arrived in a car and the police intercepted them. The three men were asked to surrender but they opened fire on the police team.

Govind and Krishna sustained bullet injuries on their legs during retaliatory firing by the policemen, an officer said, adding that they are undergoing treatment at BSA Hospital. The three criminals fired around five rounds.

He said that Daud was arrested and two pistols were recovered from his possession. The car which was being used by the accused was stolen from Netaji Subhash Place, the officer said.

Govind has 70 cases registered against him, Krishna has 16, and Daud is involved in 10 criminal cases, he said. Further details are awaited. PTI SSJ NB