3 CRPF schools, 2 KVs receive hoax bomb threat; Delhi Police launches probe

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) An e-mail was received threatening to blow up three CRPF schools in Delhi and Hyderabad, and two Kendriya Vidyalayas within the forces' office premises in other cities, officials sources said on Tuesday, adding it turned out to be a hoax.

Advertisment

The schools were checked by anti-sabotage teams and nothing suspicious was found, they said, adding classes were conducted smoothly on Tuesday.

The three CRPF schools include two in Delhi (Rohini and Dwarka), one in Hyderabad (Telangana); while the two Kendriya Vidyalayas are within the paramilitary forces' office premises at Panchkula (Haryana) and Rampur (Uttar Pradesh).

A senior Delhi Police officer, who did not wish to named, said the cyber cell has launched a probe in to the threat mail that came a day after a blast along the boundary of wall of CRPF Public School in Delhi's Rohini.

Advertisment

He also said Delhi Police has written to the email service provider to get the user ID and other details of the sender.

In the e-mail, according to the sources, the sender has also mentioned about politics in Tamil Nadu and sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq.

The officer said a Delhi Police cyber cell team has been constituted to probe if the threat was in any way linked to a blast Sunday morning at the CRPF Public School in Rohini's Prashant Vihar in Delhi. Security and intelligence agencies are probing the role of Khalistani supporters in the Sunday morning blast.

Advertisment

The latest threat email was received by Monday night. It claimed that the improvised devices may explode on the schools' premises by 11 am Tuesday.

The CRPF schools are run by the country's largest paramilitary force that is deployed in three major combat theatres of anti-Naxal operations, counterterrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the Northeast. PTI NES ALK TIR TIR