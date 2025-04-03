3 crude bombs found outside house in Bihar's Araria

Araria, Apr 3 (PTI) Three crude bombs were found outside a house in Bihar's Araria district, triggering panic in the area, police said.

The bombs were kept inside a bag outside a house in Bochi village in Bairgachi police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

It is suspected that the bomb was kept outside the house to intimidate its residents following a land dispute, they added.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

"Both the arrested were relatives. Both sides have been fighting with each other over a piece of land in the village for quite some time. A minor scuffle also took place between them on Tuesday," a police officer said.

"It is suspected that keeping crude bombs is related to the scuffle that took place on Tuesday. However, police are investigating the case from all angles. All bombs recovered from the site were defused by the police," he said.

Both sides have lodged complaints against each other, police said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI CORR PKD SOM