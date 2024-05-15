3 crushed to death by truck in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 15 (PTI) Three men died after being hit by a dumper truck in an area here under the Ballia Kotwali Police Station, an officer said on Wednesday.

"The accident took place around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday," Station House Officer Sanjay Singh said.

The victims were identified as Mohit Kumar, 24, Jitendra Yadav, 25, and Guddu Yadav, 26. All three worked as truck helpers.

"They were standing in front of their vehicle near a petrol pump when a dumper truck hit them," said the SHO.

The three were crushed between their stationary truck and the other which hit them and died on the spot, he said.

Police have sent their bodies for a post mortem. All three were natives of Buxar in Bihar.

"We have started a probe into the matter and efforts are being made to arrest the driver of the dumper truck who is absconding since the incident," Singh said. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN