3-day annual meeting of RSS in Jabalpur from Oct 30

Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) The annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held from October 30 to November 1 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will attend the meet, during which there will be discussions on the key issues raised during Bhagwat's Vijayadashami address, Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar said in a release issued on Wednesday.

Discussions on various contemporary national and social issues will also be an important part of the meeting, the release said.

There will also be a review of the preparations so far for all programmes to mark the Sangh's centenary year, it said.

This year’s Vijayadashmi event of the RSS on October 2 marked the centenary celebrations of the Sangh.

During the meeting, the annual plan for 2025-26 will be reviewed, along with the progress and expansion of the Sangh's work, the release said. PTI MAS GK