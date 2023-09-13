3-day annual Urs begins in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Sep 13 (PTI) Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind, where the three-day annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi began on Wednesday.

A group of 125 pilgrims from Pakistan, and even people belonging to other faiths are attending the event.

"We are providing accommodation and langar to the visitors. Besides, the district administration and police have been very helpful," said Rouza Sharif Khalifa Syed Mohammad Sadiq Raza.

The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

Several pilgrims have been provided accommodation inside the gurudwara by its management run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

On Tuesday, Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said officials have been directed to ensure bus service, parking space, proper drinking water, health facilities and uninterrupted power supply to the area for Urs.