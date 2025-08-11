3-day hunger strike by Kargil, Leh bodies ends with rally to demand statehood for Ladakh

Kargil, Aug 11 (PTI) A three-day hunger strike jointly organised by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) in support of their demands including statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution ended with a massive rally here with participants warning to intensify their agitation if the central government continues its "delaying tactics" to hold fresh round of talks with them.

The rally started from the venue of the hunger strike at Hussaini Park in the town and saw the leaders of both the groupings including LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, KDA co-chairmen Asgar Ali Karbalai and Qamar Ali Akhoon, and Ladakh Member Parliament (MP) Mohammad Haneefa Jan leading from the front.

Thousands of participants including religious leaders and hill council members marched through the town, chanting slogans in favour of statehood, Sixth Schedule, Public Service Commission and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil -- the four major demands for which the KDA and the LAB are jointly spearheading the agitation over the past four years and have held several rounds of talks with the High Powered Committee (HPC) of Ministry of Home Affairs.

The participants also raised slogans like "Hindustan Zindabad" and "hum bheek nahi apna haq maangate" (We do not beg for alms, we demand our rights) before returning to the Hussaini Park, where the leaders of the two bodies addressed the gathering and accused the government of forcing them to come on the roads by delaying the talks.

"This is a historic rally and a powerful message that the people of Ladakh are united in support of the four demands. We have started the fresh protest from Kargil but it will not be restricted to this district alone but will be taken to every nook and corner of Ladakh if the government does not show its willingness to continue the dialogue and address our concerns," Dorjay said.

He accused the central government of delaying the talks without any reason.

"We are in agitation for a long time now and if the government of India calls off the talks, we have no option but to intensify the struggle," he said.

He said the government will try to divide the people of Ladakh but "we have to demonstrate unity which is key for the success of our struggle to safeguard our homeland".

Karbalai said the core group of both groups will meet later in the day to chalk out the future course of action.

"We have already decided to intensify our agitation as the government had promised to hold the next round of talks within one month after our last meeting in May. They are not showing seriousness," he said.