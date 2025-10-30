3-day RSS executive body meet begins in Jabalpur with focus on nationwide Hindu conferences

Jabalpur, Oct 30 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day national executive meeting began in Jabalpur on Thursday, with a functionary sharing that the discussion on Day 1 revolved around holding more than one lakh Hindu conferences across the country.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the event, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, following which participants paid respects to departed figures, including former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and veteran actor Asrani.

The discussions on the first day covered the ‘Grih Sampark Abhiyan’ (outreach campaign), preparations for holding over one lakh Hindu conferences and public seminars, while deliberations were held on the current national situation, the functionary said.

Information was also shared about relief and service activities being carried out by RSS volunteers in various parts of the country affected by natural calamities.

Marking the Sangh’s 101st year, the agenda includes a review of centenary celebrations and the 'Panch Parivartan' (five transformations) initiative, he added.

The meeting, being held at Kachnar City in Jabalpur's Vijay Nagar area, will continue till November 1. A total of 407 delegates from across India, including 'sanghchalaks', 'karyavahs', 'pracharaks' and representatives of like-minded organisations, are attending.

All six ‘sah sarkaryavahs’ (joint general secretaries) -- Krishna Gopal, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar and Atul Limaye -- are participating in the programme.

BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to attend the meeting, Sangh Parivar sources said.

The agenda further includes the commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, for which year-long events will begin on November 24, and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The Centre had declared November 15, Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021. PTI LAL NR