3-day RSS meet begins in Gujarat's Bhuj town

Bhuj, Nov 5 (PTI) A three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh commenced on Sunday in Bhuj town of Gujarat's Kutch district in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Advertisment

A total of 382 senior RSS leaders from across Gujarat have converged for the Sangh's 'Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal' meeting, a release from the RSS said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a courtesy visit to Bhagwat and other top RSS leaders ahead of the meet.

During the meeting, invited members will review the progress of expansion plans of the RSS and hold discussions on a range of issues, such as effects of modern lifestyle on nature, effects of climate change, cow conservation, rural development, among others, said the release.

Advertisment

Earlier, a senior functionary of the outfit on Friday said the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and programmes associated with it across the country will be discussed during the RSS meeting in Bhuj.

The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol is slated to take place at the temple on January 22 next year.

"The Shri Ram Temple consecration ceremony being held in Ayodhya on January 22 and the proposed programmes related to it across the country will be discussed in the annual All India Executive Board meeting of RSS in Bhuj," all India publicity head of RSS Sunil Ambekar told reporters here on November 3.

Advertisment

"Programmes to celebrate the occasion will be held in different temples in every city and village across the country. How the Sangh will participate in this important work will be discussed in this meeting. Information will be given to all the volunteers and a call to society will be made after this meeting," he said.

Along with a review of the Sangh's organisational work, the topics taken up in the All India Coordination Meeting held in Pune in September and issues raised by RSS chief Bhagwat in his recent Vijayadashami address will also be discussed, Ambekar said.

A new curriculum will be given in the upcoming 'Sangh Shiksha' class in 2024, he had said, adding that apart from Bhagwat, senior RSS leaders like Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Krishnagopal, Dr Manmohan Vaidya and heads of affiliate outfits like the VHP, BJP, ABVP, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will take part in the meeting. PTI COR PJT GK