3-day seafood festival in AP's Vijayawada from July 28, to promote domestic market

Amaravati, Jul 14 (PTI) Aimed at promoting domestic market for fishes, shrimp and aquaculture products, Andhra Pradesh government is organising a three-day seafood festival at Vijayawada from July 28, said an official on Friday.

Though the state has emerged as a hub for pisciculture and shrimp with 50 metric tonne of annual production, domestic usage is very less, said Fisheries Commissioner K Kanna Babu.

On an average, a person consumes less than 8 kg nutrient-rich seafood annually, he said in a press release.

Citing the example of Brazil, the official said the South American country used to export a majority of the shrimp it produced but has now improved its domestic market to such an extent that it need not export and called for a similar development in the state.

Though 75 per cent of shrimp are cultured in the southern state, less than five per cent of that is being used in Andhra Pradesh while the rest is being exported, leaving the sector dependent on international prices. To avoid these kinds of circumstances, the domestic market should be developed which led to the creation of the ‘Fish Andhra’ brand, the official said.

Further, he noted that the state is lacking sufficient retail outlets for fishes and shrimp, unlike other non-vegetarian foods. To overcome these hindrances, the seafood will be made available in live and packed format in 1,500 retail outlets through a hub and spoke model, he said.

Out of 26 hubs, 15 are under construction while three are operational now. To further expand the retail outlets and identify potential places across the state, the seafood festival will be used as a platform, he added.

Nearly 20,000 visitors are expected at the festival, which will also host pisciculture entrepreneurs, fishermen, seafood marketing companies and related participants, Babu said. PTI STH KH