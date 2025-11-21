3 dead, 1 injured as tractor-trolley carrying iron angles overturns in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Nov 21 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and another was injured after a tractor-trolley carrying iron angles overturned in Jaurasi area in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, about 20 km from the district headquarters for several hours.

Talking to PTI, Additional Superintendent of Police Suman Gurjar said the tractor trolley, heading towards Dabra near here overturned on the highway and five workers sitting on it got trapped under the iron angles.

Three workers died, while one was injured and he was rushed to a hospital. The bodies of the victims were sent for a post-mortem examination, she said.

The workers hailed from West Bengal's Malda district, according to her.

They had been working in Gwalior for the past three months.

The deceased were identified as Alkash Sheikh, Mustaqin Alam and Durowesh Sarkar, while the injured was Masoom Sheikh, a labourer accompanying them said.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the highway for several hours.