3 dead, 1 missing after being swept away in Nanded; over 290 evacuated from flooded villages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Three persons died and another one went missing after they were swept away on a flooded road in Nanded district of Maharashtra following heavy rains in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Three other persons were rescued in the incident that occurred on Mukhed-Udgir Road around 1.40 am, they said.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in the district.

A total of seven persons travelling in two separate vehicles got swept away on a flooded road. The local rescue team succeeded in rescuing three persons, but four of them went missing.

The rescue teams later recovered the bodies of three victims, an official said.

They were identified as Samina Shaikh (48), Hasina Shaikh (29) both from Jagtial in Telangana, and Mehboob Shaikh from Degloor in Nanded, the official said.

Another woman, named Afreen Shaikh from Telangana is still missing and efforts are on to trace her, he said.

As many as 293 people have been rescued from flood-hit villages in the district, which received heavy rainfall over the last two days, the official said.

Army personnel are also involved in the rescue operation in parts of the district.

Teams from the state disaster response force have safely evacuated people from four villages as the rescue operation continued for the third consecutive day, the official said.

Meanwhile, out of the five persons earlier reported missing in Hasnal village of Mukhed taluka, the bodies of four have been recovered so far, while one individual is yet to be traced, a defence release said.

Indian Army, in close coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil administration, has been carrying out flood relief operations in the affected areas of Nanded, it said.

As per the latest update, nearly 80 per cent of Hasnal village continues to remain inundated.

The Indian Army columns are actively engaged in relocating families to safer areas. To extend immediate humanitarian assistance, a medical camp has been established and food distribution points have been set up to support the affected residents, the release added.

As per the data shared by the administration, Barhali and Mukramabad revenue circles recorded 354.8 mm and 206.8 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Monday alone.

The rainfall in these two revenue circles led to the rise in the level of the Lendi River, which flooded a few surrounding villages. But the situation is currently under control, an official said.

At least 225 people were evacuated from Ravangaon, 40 from Bhingoli, 10 from Baswadi and eight from Hasnal, he said.

The official said that a unit of the Indian Army has set up a medical camp to treat flood-affected persons.

Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan visited Hasnal, Marajwadi villages of Nanded in the evening to take stock of the situation.

The minister instructed the authorities to undertake the survey of property and crop loss immediately. He handed over a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the for kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the district, an official said.

Piraji Thotve (70), Chandrakala Shinde (35), Lalitabai Bhosale (60), Bhimabai Madale (65), Gangabai Madale (65) are the victims who lost their lives, he said.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the district, and the situation is under control, he said.

Meanwhile, water storage in 11 major irrigation projects in Marathwada reached 90.03 per cent on Tuesday morning, and discharge is underway from seven dams.

The total discharge from these projects reached 2,94,114 cusecs into the Godavari River valley this morning. PTI AW SPK ARU NP