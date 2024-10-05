3 dead, 10 injured as car falls into deep gorge in Pauri, Uttarakhand

Kotdwar, Oct 5 (PTI) Three people died and 10 others were injured after a car carrying a marriage party fell into a deep gorge in Pauri district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening near Naugaon on Sisaldi-Anskghet motor road in Lansdowne area, they said.

The car was going to Guniyalgaon from Basra village. In a hurry to reach the destination, the driver took a shorter route instead of the main road, the disaster management office here said.

He lost control and the car, a Mahindra Maxx, fell into a gorge, killing two women and a man on the spot, the officials said.

Teams of police and the SDRF personnel arrived at the spot, pulled out the victims of the ditch and rushed them to Base Hospital Kotdwar where their condition is said to be out of danger, they said.

Kotdwar MLA and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and Lansdowne MLA Dilip Rawat reached the hospital late in the evening to meet the injured.

Some people also created a ruckus at the hospital alleging shortage of doctors.

Bhushan asked the chief medical superintendent of the hospital to ensure there is no shortage of any kind in the treatment of the injured.