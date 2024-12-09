3 dead, 17 injured as BEST bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai after brake failure

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Three persons died and 17 others were injured after a bus of the Mumbai's civic transport body BEST dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles on Monday night, a municipal corporation official said.

Advertisment

It is suspected the accident near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L Ward in Kurla took place due to a brake failure, he said.

According to the official, the driver of the BEST bus on route number 332 lost control over the wheel and dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus then crashed into the gates of a residential society and came to a halt, he said.

Advertisment

Three persons died in the accident, while 17 others were injured and they were being treated at nearby Bhabha Hospital, the official said.

The bus was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred, he added. PTI ZA KK RSY