3 dead, 2 injured as car falls into river in Himachal

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) Three people, including a couple, died and two others were injured when their car went tumbling down into the Sutlej River here, police said on Friday.

The accident happened on Thursday evening on Luhri-Sunni road near Mahol in Kumarsein subdivision of the district when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the river, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Abhay Kumar, Jitesh and his wife Vanshika, they said.

The injured passengers -- Rahul and Anshul -- were rushed to Civil Hospital in Kumarsain from where they were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex in Khaneri, Rampur for further treatment, police said.

A police team reached the spot as soon as they received the information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a case has been registered in the matter and further investigations are underway. PTI COR BPL NB NB