3 dead, 2 injured as car rams into tree in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Three people died and two others injured when their car rammed into a tree in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said Saturday.

The accident occurred on Bagidora-Kalinjra national highway late Friday night when all five were returning after having dinner at a restaurant.

According to the police, all five worked at a finance company in Banswara. The car was speeding and rammed into a tree.

"Three people were killed and two others injured in the accident. They were returning after having dinner when the accident occurred," DSP Vinay Chaudhary said.

The deceased were identified as Kuldeep Kansara, Ajay Maeda and Shaiyan Yusuf. The injured are being treated at MG Hospital, Banswara. PTI AG NB NB