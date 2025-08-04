3 dead, 2 missing as car falls into gorge in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 4 (PTI) Three people were killed and two are missing as their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened near Rngain on the Shillong-Dawki Road, around 7 pm on Sunday, they said.

The car was on its way to Pynursla from Shillong when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the treacherous section of the highway, known for sharp bends and low visibility, they added.

"We suspect there were five people in the car, including a pregnant woman. After hours of efforts, only three bodies have been found," a police officer said.

The bodies of a woman, a man and a minor were recovered, he said, adding that the search was continuing for the others.

Construction work has been underway on the highway since 2023, officials said.

"The road has no signs, no guardrails, and visibility is near zero in the early hours. It's extremely dangerous," a local said. PTI JOP SOM