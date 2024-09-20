3 dead, 3 injured in car-truck collision in Ajmer

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Three people died and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Friday, police said.

The car, on its way to Jaipur from Pushkar, lost balance near Nareli, hit a divider and collided with the truck, SHO Shyam Singh Charan said.

He said the car passengers Sanjay Gurjar (22), Manish Meghvanshi (20) and Prakash Gurjar (25) died in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to JLN Hospital for treatment and the matter is being investigated, the SHO said. PTI AG NB NB