3 dead, 49 injured in head-on bus collision on Delhi-Bareilly highway in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Three people died and about 49 passengers were injured in a head-on collision between a state bus and private bus in the Milak area here early Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Bareilly national highway on the Kanwar Yatra route, they added.

The private bus was going from Haridwar to Shravasti district, while the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus was going from Bareilly to Delhi, when both of them collided head-on, the police said.

On being informed about the accident, District Magistrate (DM) Joginder Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rampur Vidyasagar Mishra reached the spot.

DM Singh said the UP Roadways bus and private bus collided on NH-24 around 4 am, leaving three people, including a bus driver, dead and about 49 injured.

He said that all the injured persons were admitted to the community health centre in Milak, from where nine people have been referred to the district hospital.

The DM said that the private bus was moving in the wrong direction.

Singh also said that the deceased driver is possibly of the UP roadways bus, and the deceased persons are yet to be identified. PTI COR NAV RPA