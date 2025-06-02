3 dead, 6 security personnel missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) At least three persons died and six security personnel went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday.

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said.

Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement.

"Rescue teams are working round the clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel," he said.

Sikkim has been battered by heavy rain in the last few days. PTI AMR RBT